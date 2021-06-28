New Delhi, June 28 (IANSlife) Actress Anushka Sharma recently got a new haircut. She took to Instagram to share new selfies flaunting her blob haircut. The actress revealed she was facing postpartum hair loss woes and that she is happy with a good haircut.

Be it mid length hair or blobs, short hairstyles are trending. Many of our favourite Bollywood actresses have also been flaunting fuss-free and on-the-go hair style.

If you are also thinking to get a cute and hassle-free short hairdo, take cues from these divas that are rocking the look.

Anushka Sharma

Sharing a few selfies on her Instagram account, Anushka revealed her new look in shoulder-length blobs.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka has been a trendsetter when it comes to her hairstyle. The actress is currently flaunting a shoulder-length blob hair style with soft wavesDeepika Padukone

Deepika never shies away from experimenting with her looks. The actress slays in this cool blob haircut

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks cute in this chic hairdo with beachy waves

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena has been donning the ‘blob hair look’ for quite some time and has been acing it

