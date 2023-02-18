ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SLB: A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for me

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for films such as ‘Khamoshi’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ and several others, finds the strength of his stories in female characters. He is always drawn to strong female characters.

Talking to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Sanjay mentioned how strong female characters are an integral part of his stories.

He said: “Be it Manisha’s character in ‘Khamoshi’, who looks after her differently abled parents, Nandini in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, who has the courage to pursue her love and then make a choice, the character of Mastani in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ or that of Rani in ‘Black’, for me the impact of a story increases manifold with a strong female character.”

He further mentioned: “A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for me. I won’t make ‘Bajirao Mastani’ if there’s no Mastani”.

