SLC mulling to host Premier League in August: Report

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Colombo, June 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket is thinking of starting up a T20 league in August, despite cloud over tours of India and Bangladesh.

As per a ESPNCricinfo report, SLC feels it has a chance this year to safely host a tournament with significant foreign involvement after the Island Nation managed the COVID-19 crisis better than many other nations.

The report says that SLC CEO Ashley de Silva has written to other boards about the prospect of a Lankan Premier League (LPL), while foreign players have also been approached.

At present, SLC is working on the theory that LPL may feature five teams and could last a little over three weeks, the report further says.

There are also efforts made from SLC to get India over for three ODIs and T20Is each and Bangladesh over for three Tests, while also hoping to host the Asia Cup in September.

An SLC official confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that government approval had been granted not just for a potential LPL, but also for the India, Bangladesh and Asia Cup tours.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed from March because of the health crisis and the BCCI is now looking at an October window to host the cash-rich tournament. The T20 World Cup, slated to take place between October 18 to November 15 in Australia is also in doubt.

–IANS

dm/bbh

