SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

SLC officials seek Rs. 2 bn damages from Arjuna Ranatunga for alleged loss of reputation

NewsWire
0
1

The battle between the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) a decisive stage with the SLC administrators seeking Sri Lankan rupees 2 billion from former captain Arjuna Ranatunga for making false and derogatory statements.

The SLC said in a statement that they have sent Letters of Demand (LOD) for Rs 2 bn to Ranatunga, the newly-appointed chairman of the National Sports Council/

The SLC in a statement said the SLC Executive Committee at an emergency meeting held on Monday decided to take legal action against the former World Cup-winning cricket captain after extensively deliberating on the “false, derogatory and distorted statement” made by Ranatunga during a recent media interview.

The Statement said Ranatunga “has spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and have deliberately made public comments by making false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.”

Accordingly, Members of the Executive Committee have sent Letters of Demand to Arjuna Ranatunga, claiming Rs. 2 Billion as damages for the loss of reputation that occurred to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement.

20220816-001803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WBBL: Shafali stars in Sydney’s five-wicket win over Hobart

    IPL 2022: Thakur, spinners help Delhi defeat Punjab by 17 runs;...

    As a batting, bowling team we have a lot to do:...

    Pacer Neser out of Australia’s tour of Pakistan due to side...