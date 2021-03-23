Taking strong objections to the Karnataka Congress demanding rape charges be slapped against former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi rebuked stating that demand for rape case must come from a woman not from Congress or anyone in this case.

Reacting to the Congress’ day long protest, Balachandra Jarkiholi, who is younger brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Tuesday said when the Congress should know that when someone is raped, the victim must file the case not someone else. “How can the Congress demand rape case against my brother?” he questioned.

Reiterating conspiracy to malign the family’s image using the woman seen in the sleaze CD, Balachandra Jarkiholi said, “The woman is releasing short video clips and making allegations against my brother. It is clear that she is issuing the statements under duress, therefore, a thorough investigation is needed.”

On the fear of the woman, he said that why is she fearing when the state Home Minister has assured her of security. “She should come out in open and file the case if she wants to,” he added.

–IANS

nbh/rt