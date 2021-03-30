The woman involved in the Sleaze CD case appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing this case to record her statement as well as provide a voice sample, her legal counsel, Jagadesh K.N. Mahadev said on Tuesday.

Briefing the media outside the Technical Cell in Kadugodi here, he told reporters that after the victim recorded her statement before the magistrate, the SIT wanted to record her statement under the Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 161.

The provision is regarding examination of witnesses by police, and such a person shall be bound to answer truly all questions relating to such case put to him by such an officer, other than questions the answers to which would have a tendency to expose him to a criminal charge or to a penalty or forfeiture.

In response to a question, Jagdesh said that recording statements before a magistrate is one thing and recording statements before the police is also a part of procedure, but under different sections of the CrPC.

“Yes, she will have to undergo a medical test, voice test and evidence collection drive by the police. These are all procedures, which she will be part of. It is a lengthy battle. As far as today is concerned, she will undergo voice test alone,” he said in response to another question.

He said that the security provided by the police and state government’s measures are above satisfactory. “We are happy about the security arrangements. She is allowed to go along with her lawyers to register her statement. She will be accompanied by lawyers wherever she will go,” he said.

The lawyer also said that it was time up for the accused (former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi) as he should be behind bars now. “After victim records her statement, the police will have to act and arrest hi first,” he contended.

