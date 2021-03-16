In a new twist to sleaze CD case, parents of a woman who was allegedly seen with former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarakiholi in compromising position early this month, have not only released two minutes long video clip but also lodged a complaint with the Belagavi police alleging that they are fearing for their life as well as their daughter being kidnapped from Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Vikram Apte told reporters that a case of kidnap of daughter was filed by her father on Tuesday late evening.

“We have booked his complaint under IPC sections 363, 368, 343, 346, 354 and 506,a he said.

According to the police, the father has alleged in his complaint that his daughter had been kidnapped on March 2 itself when the CD was released and that was the last day when they spoke with her.

“She told us that she was not the one in the video. Miscreants seem to have used our daughter’s doppelganger. My daughter has told her mother that someone who looks like her has been used in the video. I am not the one who is in that CD,” the complainant has claimed quoting his daughter.

The complainant said that his daughter had also been harassed to act in such deplorable video clips, which has truly bright lot of disrepute to their family. “We are poor and not influential at all in any manner. But, police must take steps to find where our daughter is been kept or is she even alive?,” the complaint said.

While in a two-minute clip released by the family stated that their life is in danger and their daughter has been kidnapped. “When I spoke last time was on March 2, since then I have not neither has categorically refused to accept that it was her who is in the CD. She has also told me that she would explain in-detail when she meets them in person instead of speaking inleanth on phone,” the woman’s mother said in the clip.

She also alleged that her daughter had told her that she was in a safe place and will return soon. “My life is in danger, I can not come now. Wherever I am, I am safe,” mother said, quoting her daughter.

On March 2, Kannada news channels flashed a breaking news in which it was seen that the then water resource minister, Ramesh Jarakiholi, was seen in a compromising position. After this CD went viral, Jarakiholi was forced to resign on March 3.

The police complaint in this regard was filed by an RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli who made an “U” turn and withdrew his complaint four-five days later.

–IANS

nbh/rs