New Delhi, May 3 (IANSlife) With the upcoming Summer Season amp up your game with the latest launches of beauty, fashion, food, and home decor that are now available in the market.

Beauty

82°e introduces sugarcane soak, a mattifying foaming cleanser

Global Indian Icon Deepika Padukone’s modern self-care brand 82°E extends its skincare line with Sugarcane Soak, a mattifying foaming cleanser formulated with sugarcane extract and mandelic acid. In summer, excessive heat and humidity is known to cause oil production and block the pores of the skin. The latest product from 82°E, the Sugarcane Soak cleanser helps to purify the skin, and remove excess oil and impurities from the pores, leaving it matte and bright.

All 82°E products are clinically, and dermatologically tested, and crafted by conscientiously sourcing ingredients, being vegan and cruelty-free, and free of sulfates, phthalates, and parabens. Sugarcane Soak will be exclusively available on 82e.com and is priced at Rs 1200 for a 100ml bottle.

Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch

Long-lasting two-step liquid lipstick: an extraordinary combination of base colours and lip gloss with an intense and radiant finish. The colour is set onto the lips for a result that lasts up to 12 hours. The design is functional, elegant and easily distinguishable thanks to the KK monogram positioned in the centre of the metal grip. Available in numerous super-trendy shades.

Priced at Rs. 1190/- Availability: All Kiko Milano stores across India

Skeyndor Blue Light Technology SPF50+ OCEAN RESPECT Protective Cream

Face cream with a very high sun protection factor SPF 50+, featuring SKEYNDOR’s exclusive BLUE LIGHT TECHNOLOGY, protection by directly blocking HEV blue light rays. Non-greasy cream, water-resistant, and now with NEW “OCEAN RESPECT” formula through which your skin will be shielded from the sun and other external irritants, such as the harm caused by Holi’s colourful powder.

Priced at Rs 3,390/- Available here!

Say Hola Vanilla to your favourite new scent by Plum BodyLovin’

If you are a zealot for all things sweet, you are in for a sheer delight with Plum BodyLovin’s latest launch, a smokey vanilla scent with an uplifting aroma that leaves you feeling instantly refreshed and rejuvenated. Taking on from the brand’s much-loved and best-selling Vanilla Vibes range, Plum BodyLovin’ has launched Smokin’ Vanilla body mist that serves as a treat for your senses.

It combines sweet honeysuckle with sensuous amber and musk that is sure to make you swirl – one spritz of the scent and you will be teleported to sweet heaven. An amalgamation of all things sweet, the mist is a must-have for all fragrance fanatics!

Price at Rs 575/- for 150ml Available on plumgoodness

SPF infused Tinted Sunblock for Sultry Summers by Sandiva

A lightweight lotion with a beautiful mousse-like texture that offers you heavy-duty protection from UVA and UVB sun damage. The sunscreen forms a physical protective barrier against sun damage and is packed with the goodness of soothing Sandalwood to calm inflammation caused by sun exposure.

Priced at Rs 750/- Available on sandivaskincare.in

Melt in milk sunscreen lotion with SPF 50 designed for Summer heat from Vilvah

India’s first high-performance natural Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is an aqua-based Sunscreen lotion with the goodness of soy milk extract. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula is suitable for the humid climate without leaving any white cast. Vilvah’s sunscreen is curated with effective and safe UV filters like Tinosorb S, Tinosorb M, and Zinc Micronized to protect your skin from dangerous UVA and UVB. Feel like wearing nothing with Vilvah’s water-resistant sunscreen.

Available on vilvahstore.com

Bloom into beauty with Makeup Studio’s makeup launch

MAKEUP STUDIO’s latest makeup range for the season of new beginnings! This may, get ready to bloom with our vibrant shades, fresh textures, and nourishing ingredients. Embrace the beauty of spring with our long-lasting lip palettes, stunning Concealer palettes, Lip Glaze and many more. Elevate your look and indulge in the colours of spring with our new makeup collection.

Available on makeupstudio.in

MOIRA summer collection

With the latest collection of MOIRA, define your inner diva with Colourful Highlighters, Bronzers, and Blushers! MOIRA brings pigmented range that will glide on the skin and give a poised look for Sundowners, beach parties, and whatnot! The Foundation will give a finished look and the Setting Spray will keep the look intact even during the peak hot and humid hours.

Available on moirabeauty.in

Jo Malone London introduces the new cologne intense range of fragrances

A collection of alluring, powerful scents inspired by faraway lands, captivating rituals, and treasured ingredients. A spirit of discovery ignites the mysterious and sensual world of Cologne Intense.

The collection looks to the rich and rare as the starting point for nine distinctive fragrances, alongside body cre’mes, candles, diffusers, and more, allowing customers to enrich their every day with sumptuous scents.

Available now in 50ml and 100 ml at Jo Malone London boutiques in Mumbai and New Delhi

d’you launch good grease

Cleansing balms have just gotten an upgrade! d’you’s latest innovation takes the beloved cleansing balm texture we all love to use, and offers it in an ergonomic tube that takes the chaos out of oil cleansing, and simplifies it in a streamlined, mess-free application tube.

Priced at Rs 2400/- Shop Online at https://www.dyou.co/

Bioderma launches Photoderm Creme Claire – A revolutionary sunscreen for sensitive skin

Bioderma, a leading French skincare brand, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in sun protection – Photoderm Creme Claire. Designed specifically for dry and sensitive skin, this revolutionary sunscreen provides maximum protection against harmful UV rays, while also keeping the skin nourished and hydrated.

Priced at Rs 1099/- Available on Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart and bioderma.naosindia.in

Bella Vita Organic G.O.A.T perfume

Bella Vita Luxury G.O.A.T is an ode to the men who are masters of their crafts, the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). For those, who push the boundaries and let their success do the talking. For those who want to change the world and leave a lasting impression. Bergamot, lavender, and pepper notes are refreshing while woody patchouli, amber, and vetiver leave a warm, soothing fragrance.

Priced at Rs. 799/- Available on bellavitaorganic.com

Too Faced, Cloud Crush Blurring Blush collection

Explore Too Faced, Cloud Crush Blurring Blush collection and achieve an ethereal and youthful look.

The entire range of Too Faced Cosmetics products is available at the Too Faced Cosmetics Store in Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Nykaa.com and Nykaa Luxe stores, Sephora.nnnow.com and Sephora stores.

PureSense launches its Fruit-Forward Pink Guava Range

Looking for a skincare range that’s as refreshing as a summer breeze? PureSense has got you covered! With the fruit-forward formulations, they’ve got everything you need to keep your skin looking and feeling its best.

Introducing PureSense Pink Guava Range – the ultimate glow-getter! Infused with the nourishing power of eco-certified Pink Guava, this range is your ticket to radiant and healthy-looking skin. Known for its anti-aging properties, our hero ingredient is packed with multiple vitamins and antioxidants and is rich in Vitamin A and C. From the refreshing scent of fresh pink guavas to the hydrating power of shea butter and almond oil, each product is designed to give you the ultimate sensory delight!

Available for purchase on https://puresense.co.in/

Eze Fragrances Women Discovery Set

If you’re looking to gift a specially curated experience to a loved one, this discovery box of EDPs contains four exciting fragrant experiences. (3 Woman 1 Unisex). A set of enthralling perfumes that will introduce a charming new world to the receiver.

Available on ezeperfumes.com

Justhuman launches in India and the USA ushering in a new generation of clean beauty products, powered by Neurocosmetics

Direct-to-consumer, clean beauty brand Justhuman, announces its simultaneous launch in India and the USA with a range of hair and personal care products. The company, born out of a personal strive, is the brainchild of Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, who also serves as the promoter and Chief Restructuring Officer of Jagatjit Industries.

Available on justhuman.co.in

Skivia Curry Patta Hair Care Range

Skivia Curry Patta Hair Care Range is an advanced natural solution for all your hair problems. The rich nutrient content of curry leaves strengthens the hair and minimizes hair loss and hair thinning. It is also enriched with other natural extracts and oils like brahmi, sunflower, fenugreek, and henna that combat hair issues such as dryness, frizz, brittleness, and premature greying. The trio of curry leaves infused oil, shampoo and conditioner protect, cleanse, and condition your hair making them strong and silky smooth.

Available on skivia.in

ProNexTM: Plum’s Advanced Hair Science Range

Introducing Plum ProNexTM, which is born from the same DNA as Plum, and then perfected by advanced hair science. These are high-performance, state-of-the-art line of products with formulations backed by patented molecules, and ingredients that have been tested and proven to cater to advanced hair and scalp concerns while being gentle yet effective.

Available on plumgoodness

Neal’s Yard Remedies’ mother-baby range for gentle and nourishing skincare

With uplifting, organic bergamot and ylang-ylang essential oils, this beautifully aromatic skin-nourishing bath oil encourages a sense of well-being.

Priced at Rs 1,095/- Available on boddess.com

Revitalize your scalp with Thrive Co’s scalp care kit

Restore your scalp’s health with Thrive Co’s newest launch, the Scalp Care range. The Scalp Care Kit is designed to restore the scalp’s skin barrier for better absorption of nutrients present in hair care products, ensuring that your hair receives the nourishment it deserves. It includes a deep exfoliating scalp scrub and a scalp vitalizing serum, which work in tandem to offer a comprehensive solution for scalp care.

Price point: Scalp Scrub at Rs 799/- and Scalp Vitalizing Serum ar Rs 999/- Available on thriveco.in

Food & Spirits

Rage Coffee expands its product portfolio enters a new ready to drink cold coffee segment

The scorching summer sun always takes a big sip from your energy levels and drains you out. Need energy? Scream Rage Coffee! The Delhi-based caffeine innovation FMCG company has launched three new ready-to-drink flavours that are perfect for everyday use, giving you a chilled and energetic start to your day.

The three cold coffee flavours you can get include – mocha frappe, salted caramel, and hazelnut latte. Rage Coffee’s new ready-to-drink cold coffee has a perfect velvety, thick, and creamy texture that’s smooth on your palette and is well-complemented by the three delicious flavours; these will be available on Rage Coffee’s online store and partner platform.

Broken Bat Gin by Greater Than

A twist on a classic gin that tastes almost like whisky is Nao Spirits own version of a barrel-aged Gin which was created with the idea of appealing to the curiosity of India’s massive population of brown-spirit drinkers.

Since there is no history of barrels in India, Team NAO decided to do their version of an aged gin by being inspired from something that is very dear to India and their master distiller, “Cricket Bats”. Greater Than distillers shaved and cleaned cricket bats made with Kashmir Willow and soaked them in a vat of high-proof Greater Than Gin for six weeks resulting in a classic gin that tastes almost like whisky.

While the cricket bats were crowd-sourced – lots of people have a broken/chipped bat lying in some corner of their house – they also worked with a bat-maker in Kashmir to source cracked or chipped wood that would otherwise have been wasted.

Availability: Goa (Rs 1450), Maharashtra (Rs 2400), Karnataka (Rs 2450)

Fashion

Get set for mindful movement as Nykaa Fashion launches ALO – USA’s favourite studio-to-street brand!

Whether you are a committed yogini or simply a streetwear savant- we have the most exciting news for you! Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand lifestyle e-commerce platform, has launched Alo in India, only on Global Store. Offering the best selection of trend-forward brands and enabling an unmatched seamless experience of shopping for international brands, Nykaa Fashion Global Store will now feature USA’s Alo.

A premium lifestyle brand where luxury meets performance, Alo’s wellness-centric approach to athleisure has made it a cult favourite, offering customers everything from stylish workout gear to comfortable lounge and athleisure wear. Founded in 2007 in Los Angeles by Danny Harris and Marco Degeorge, Alo is an acronym for air, land, and ocean, and is the fastest growing activewear brand, seen on celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Selena Gomez, to name a few. The brand’s mission is to ‘spread wellness, inspire mindful movement and create community’.

Discover the global store only on www.nykaafashion.com!

Time to style those summer toes in your beloved BIRKENSTOCK

The new season comes with the freshness of spring and styles that are sure to stun. Birkenstock is set to make the season stylish alongside providing timeless comfort. The Spring Summer 2023 collection is a celebration of legendary iconic styles – Madrid since 1963, Arizona since 1973, and Gizeh since 1983. It is a collection full of energy and summer vibes with fresh updates in new summery colorways and new silhouettes, trendy tie-dye aesthetics and so much more with promising quality for all.

The BIRKENSTOCK Spring Summer collection is available at Birkenstock stores across India and online at www.birkenstock.in

Tropical Escape with Coach

How can our spring closet be complete without some fabulous florals? Enter into the summer element with Coach’s blooming selections from their latest spring-summer collection, that’ll make you wanna take a tropical escape ASAP!

Available on COACH

Levi’s X Deepika Padukone Season 4 collection is here!

Levi’s recently unveiled the Season 4 of the collaborative collection with Global Ambassador, Deepika Padukone. The much-anticipated collection features a range of bold denim apparel for women that includes denim jeans, trucker jackets, and tops. A trendsetter and a globe trotter, Deepika is known for her discerning fashion style – right from her stunning red carpet looks to her effortlessly chic airport attires! Each piece in this latest collection has been crafted with Levi’s signature quality and attention to detail, combined with Deepika Padukone’s creative vision and fashion sensibilities.

The latest collection is available across Levi’s stores in PAN India and online on www.levi.in

Fallon’s bespoke line allows you to dress like a legend and walk like an Icon

Glittery outfits have made remarkable progress in recent Indian formal wear. From parties to weddings to high-profile events, women almost always wear glittery or ball-wrapped outfits, while certainly classy, this flamboyant glamour vibe is much more drab and trendy. And trends are meant to be broken.

Fallon Studio is a couture brand that does just that. Fallon offered a fantastic combination of Indian art and nature-based themes in hand-painted patterns that would suit any special event. Keeping the focus on the celebration of women’s power through designs, Fallon aims to empower the pious spirit of womanhood through the Eden collection.

Available on fallon.studio

Superdry re-defines quirky denim with their Sustainable ethos

Offering unmatched comfort in every piece, Superdry’s denim collection is all that you need to stay HOT this summer. With a flattering fit suitable for all body types, the denim range comes with obsessive attention to detail and craftsmanship. Providing a streamlined wardrobe for the conscious consumer, Superdry’s denim range is an effortless combination of classic silhouettes, perfected cuts, and elevated fabrics.

The collection is available in striking colour options and American vintage washes, with versions of Kanji embroidery on all denim. Not only are they stylish and trendy but the collection comprises of soft fabrics made from cellulose and 25 per cent of the range also includes EcoVeroTM fiber. The brand’s passion for sustainability has made denim at least 2 per cent sustainable today and aims to be fully sustainable by 2030.

Available on superdry.in

The Gusto ventures into everyday jewellery with the launch of the Gia Collection

Renowned for its premium quality bags, The Gusto is all set to add another touch of sophistication to women’s wardrobes. The brand is stepping foot into minimal jewellery with the launch of the Gia Collection. Using brass metal that is sustainably sourced, this jewellery collection features delicate earrings and dainty necklaces that are inspired by the qualities and virtues that make us human.

For more information on The Gusto, visit Website

JACK&JONES India steps into the future with the METAVERSE-themed capsule collection!

Bringing the best of high-street fashion in an all-new avatar, JACK&JONES unveils a Metaverse-themed capsule collection as part of their Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Bridging the gap between style and augmented reality, the new collection boasts an array of bright and playful colours that are ideal for Summer. This limited-edition capsule is an innovative play on 3D augmented reality, taking the shopping experience at JACK&JONES to an elevated digital realm.

Available on jackjones.in

Rezoni – “An iPhone case for every mood to match your style and vibe”

Did you decide on your phone’s OOTD today? From vibrant colourful prints to the classic sleek and minimal, there’s something for everyone out there. Guarded by a special shock-absorbing bumper to make sure your case game is more than just good looks, the reverb cases are the new talk of the town and you need to get your hands on ’em STAT!

Priced at Rs 1299/- Available on rezoni.com

Summer’23 by Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre’s summer collection is here and it’s high fashion at its finest. Combining timeless silhouettes with intricate craftsmanship on weightless fabric, Anita Dongre’s summer collection ushers in the season of effortless grace. This is a line of contemporary silhouettes meant for the modern global woman in Dubai one day and New York the other while dreaming of home back in India.

This is a collection that champions craft detail with the fully embroidered gowns taking over 1800 hours to make. The collection intentionally uses weightless summer fabrics including georgette, chiffon, tulle, chanderi mul, silk organza, cotton linen, and cupro organza in soothing neutrals and pastels with the occasional pop of lime. Combined with beadwork, aari threadwork, sequins, cord embroidery, and cheerful summer prints that form dresses, kaftans, gowns, skirt sets, pant sets, and jacket sets.

The collection is available in-store and online on anitadongre.com

Be bold this summer with Superdry

Around this time of year, all our outfits feel a bit… too much… We’ll bet your favtourie sweatshirt also feels the same. So, it’s time to think: about summer outfit ideas. While love a cool knit, we’re here for summer crops shorts and a dress party. You definitely shouldn’t go and buy a whole new wardrobe – that’s the worst choice you can make for the planet and your wallet – but one or two judicious additions can upgrade your entire sunny season looks quickly and cool with top picks from Superdry.

Available on superdry.com

Ted Ferde’s latest collection is a one-stop shop for all your sunny escapades!

As the skies begin to lower, we find ourselves amidst the playful flavours of summer, pristine and simmered in the sunshine, painting the day for a perfect picnic. Drawing inspiration from the delights of summer, Ted Ferde launches their summer collection, Under The Tuscan Sun, offering a perfect blend of style and comfort for all your sunny escapades.

Available on tedferde.com

BAGATT’s Spring/Summer Collection

Spring has finally arrived, and summer is just around the corner. Looking to style up yourselves this season? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. The Spring/Summer collection from the newly launched fashion brand BAGATT is all that you need this season to look stylish. Born in 1984 – Milan the fashion capital of the world, BAGATT has been making waves in India since its debut and has amassed huge popularity among style enthusiasts.

Available at all Bugatti | BAGATT Brand stores, their web-store www.bagatt.in, and all major luxury marketplaces

MABI Swimwear

The MABI Swimwear brand, already known for its slogan SUSTAINABLE IS SEXY, launches a limited collection of hand-painted swimsuits for this summer in collaboration with indigenous activist Yarikazu Xipaya.

The limited edition YARIKAZU X MABI SWIMWEAR collection is another philanthropic undertaking by the brand already known for its sustainability philosophy and love for nature. With its products inspired by the diverse beauty contained in our planet Earth, MABI believes that fashion can be a force for good and can be used to raise awareness about environmental preservation.

Available on mabiswimwear.com

The Bear House introduces ‘Bear Lounge’- An Elevated Co-ords Collection

If you’re a jet setter looking for easy yet stylish looks for your next vacation, or even comfortable outfits for your casual evening with friends, The Bear House’s newest drop – ‘Bear Lounge’ will have you captivated.

The Bear House, one of India’s fastest-growing menswear brands that offer elevated wardrobe staples, has launched – Bear Lounge, a collection of matching co-ord sets of men that are effortlessly stylish. This launch embodies the brand’s spirit of showcasing minimalist and maximalist design elements within core ensembles. The collection features sweatshirts with matching joggers and shorts, made with 100% cotton fabric that is comfortable to sport all day long. The sets are available in an array of flattering colours and patterns which make them versatile whether these are sported at home, an evening out with mates, or that stylish ‘airport look’.

Bear Lounge can be purchased at www.thebearhouse.com. Delivery is available pan-India within 4-7 days of the order confirmation

Vogue Eyewear’s 50th-anniversary styles

It’s time to celebrate – 50 years of fashion and the people who bring it to life, in Vogue Eyewear. An ode to its beginnings, present and future, Vogue Eyewear dedicates its 50th-anniversary celebrations to everyone who has shaped the way we see the world since 1973.

Colourful, inclusive, and creative, the brand celebrates how real people make the trends an expression of more than just fashion: it’s about being proud of who you are and having the confidence to make it a look. And that’s exactly how Vogue Eyewear is celebrating its big five-O.

Availability: Vogue Eyewear 50th anniversary styles are available at all leading stores and online portals

A Consciously Greener Future with Benetton

United Colours of Benetton continues to emphasize that ‘Fashion Isn’t Everything’ and how it has never been about just making trendy clothes but consciously developing eco-friendly processes that reduce environmental burden. The history of Benetton is built on innovation – which is employed at all stages of manufacturing, supply, packaging, and beyond to produce kind and conscious clothing. Certified by the world’s most prestigious organisations, Benetton is a Greenpeace global detox leader and Fashion Transparency Index’s top Italian fashion brand for transparency.

The Spring Summer 2023 collection titled – Be Everything is a beautiful amalgamation of the consistent efforts in becoming champions of the cause. The collection features a multi-tasking wardrobe and is made from 80 per cent natural fibres. The group aims to be using only sustainable cotton by 2025. Additionally, the usage of toxic chemicals in the production processes is avoided and a code of conduct is followed by suppliers to ensure human rights and minimum planet impact. Since quality is also of topmost priority most of the garments are mono fibre which makes it easy to recycle them.

Available at stores PAN India and on the website – https://in.benetton.com

trueBrowns embarks on the journey of becoming a lifestyle brand with the launch of its first jewellery collection, Umang

trueBrowns, a homegrown size-inclusive, new-age Indian lifestyle brand is excited to unveil its new jewellery category with the launch of the Umang collection, marking the brand’s first step towards becoming a lifestyle brand.

Inspired by the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of India, the collection beautifully captures the elegance of traditional Indian artistry with its designs. Crafted with precision and elegance, Umang offers a diverse range of designs with meticulous attention to detail. These timeless jewellery pieces are designed to be cherished for years and can be passed down from one generation to the next, much like the rich cultural traditions of India. Featuring a diverse range of necklaces, earrings, and rings, the pieces are made with glass stone, and brass adding an extra touch of luxury and sophistication to your style.

Price starts at Rs 1499/- Available on trueBrowns website truebrowns.com

Noise launched NoiseFit Force Plus, a rugged round-dial smartwatch built for extremes

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, announces the expansion of its round dial smartwatch portfolio with the launch of NoiseFit Force Plus, a rugged smartwatch made especially for thrill-seekers.

It comes fitted with a shortcut button that instantly directs you to the sports mode, allowing you to unlock the experience instantly. Resonating with its theme ‘Built for Extremes’, the smartwatch is a rallying call for the ones all set to take up their next big adventurous challenge, making it a perfect choice by completing their rugged look.

The new smartwatch is available for grabs at gonoise.com and Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 3,999/-

G-Shock Full Metal GM B2100

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. introduces G-SHOCK FULL METAL GM B2100, the latest addition to the 2100 line of timepieces. This watch inherits the legacy of the first-ever G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C, and employs stainless steel as the exterior material for the case, band, and bezel, pushing the 2100 line forward in both full-metal construction and sharp design. With Tough Solar, a high-brightness LED light, and a range of other convenient functions, it is a stylish and practical utility watch that delivers on both form and function.

Get ready to elevate your wrist game with this modern and stylish timepiece for your evening looks as well as special occasions!

Priced at Rs 42,995, this masterpiece is available at the exclusive Casio India and G-Shock stores. Customers can grab this collection online at casioindiashop.com

Onitsuka Tiger’s new spring summer 2023 collection takes center stage with India brand advocate Rashmika Mandana

Onitsuka Tiger, the iconic Japanese brand known for its high-quality footwear and apparel, has launched its new Spring Summer 2023 collection featuring Indian brand advocate Rashmika Mandanna sporting key looks.

The new collection is a vibrant fusion of Japanese street fashion with bold designs and vibrant colours that perfectly capture the spirit of the season. The range features a stunning array of footwear, apparel, and accessories that showcase Onitsuka Tiger’s commitment to style and functionality.

The new collection is now available in stores nationwide, as well as in select retailers and online.

UNIQLO and Mame Kurogouchi Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announces the launch of the Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi Spring/Summer 2023 Collection. The fifth season in this collaboration with designer Maiko Kurogouchi, creator of the Mame Kurogouchi fashion brand, brings together designs with pleasantly curved lines and exclusive UNIQLO fabrics and production techniques, to create a collection with fine materials, delicate cuttings, and elegant colour tones. LifeWear that is elegant, while at the same time lightweight and comfortable, brings excitement to everyday life.

Availability: Full lineup at UNIQLO Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj store in New Delhi, and the UNIQLO.com online store

Home Goods

Nesterra’s Better Earth

Nature’s canvas is phenomenally spectacular and mysterious. From vivid hues of shimmering waters and the changing seasons to bold patterns of foliage and textures that tease the senses, to even wildlife – Nature has inspired us to weave new stories, especially for the seeker in you.

The price range starts at Rs 1200/- onwards. Available on nesterra.com

Bengaluru-based handcrafted planter studio, Palasa launches their Wooden Planters ‘The KAI Collective’ this summer

With the hot summer sun shining bright, the temperature has started to warm up. The only thing that can make staying indoors bearable is by getting some house plants. These plants will bring freshness by enhancing the quality of air which helps in keeping the indoors cooler.

Bengaluru-based handcrafted planters studio, Palasa launches their wooden planter collection called ‘The Kai Collective’.

The Kai Collective is an ode to nature and its imperfections. Palasa’s newest collection of Wooden vases is skillfully hand turned by repurposing wood from antique furniture. True to its name KAI which means to restore in Japanese, each wooden vase has been given a new lease of life.

The raw imperfections of these vases with their unique curves bring out nature in its true form. These decor accents have a vintage yet modern look and can be placed in both contemporary and modern homes alike owing to their distinctive style.

With perfect finishing, The Kai Collective planters will add a bright element that will further uplift the ambiance of your space. Specifically, hand turned by skilled artisans in India, these decor pieces are one of a kind.

Priced at Rs. 3000/- onwards. Available on www.palasa.co.in

Sources Unlimited Unveils the Spectacular Edge Coffee Tables by Longhi

Sources Unlimited, one of the pioneers in introducing high-end international furniture, accessories, and lighting solutions in the Indian market, has unveiled the exquisite Edge coffee table by Italian luxury brand Longhi. Designed by Giuseppe Iasparra, the Edge coffee table features a ground laser-cut metal structure in the finishes, which include black rose gold, bright shaded brown, bright light gold, matt Champagne gold, bright chrome, bright black chrome, matt satin bronze, bright pink gold, and matt pink gold. This one-of-a-kind coffee table sets the mood and elevates the ambiance of any kind of space. It brings a personal touch and instantly adds a unique character to the room. This striking coffee table evokes emotions, creates feelings, and exudes personality.

Available in Mumbai and Delhi Showroom for more information mail to info@sourcesunlimited.co.in

SICIS introduces Mosaic: A Unique Artistic Experience in its Maximum expression

Renowned worldwide for its exquisite mosaic creations epitomizing superior craftsmanship, design, and technology, SICIS has launched its aesthetically pleasing mosaic art in India-available through Tessera India.

SICIS is proud to announce a new way to experience the art of mosaics. Their mosaic artists use tiles in Murano glass to create beautiful and exclusive designs. Their custom mosaics can be found in residential and commercial spaces, providing a unique and artistic experience. Fascinating works, always impressive, and of excellent quality are some striking features. Light, colours, unusual combinations, sinuous figures, exotic leaves and flowers emphasised by technique, fun elements, and others of pure rigour are at the core of this collection.

Available in Delhi, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Mumbai For more information +18001202249

Bring home the elegance of details with fresh elementry pieces

Changing things around the house can really refresh the ambience. It could be as simple as getting a new decor centrepiece or rearranging the table setting. In light of making small changes, take a look at ellementry’s new Centrum coffee table with metal and glass, the Inlak range, and other lazy Susan pieces. They will do the trick effortlessly.

Available in Delhi, Nagpur, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Bengaluru. One could place orders online as well through www.ellementry.com

Singapore-inspired Accessory Collection by Chumbak

Designed mindfully by Indian local artisans, the design showcases Singapore’s age-old artworks including Batik detailing, Peranakan tile art, and Katong Flower Shops. Enjoying the Singaporean vibe is just a few clicks away by accessorising your homes with the best Singaporean-inspired souvenirs. Chumbak has grown into a globally inspired lifestyle brand, creating joyful products in categories across home decor, fashion, accessories, and personal care, all designed to brighten up your living space, your office, and your wardrobe.

The new range includes specially designed cushion covers, scented candle sets, copper bottles, lunch boxes, wall plates, and watches.

Price starts at Rs 595/- onwards. Explore more of this gift-worthy collection at a Chumbak store near you or on www.chumbak.com

Escape by Creatomy Unveils Stunning Dining Set Inspired by Nature

Escape by Creatomy has recently launched its latest dining set, featuring the Reef Dining Table and Ariel Dining Chair. The brand, known for its mindfully created and handcrafted products with modern-day aesthetics and one-of-a-kind designs, has once again created a stunning and unique piece of furniture that is sure to capture the attention of anyone who sees it.

Available at Escape by Creatomy, 20/2E, Old Madras Rd, Muneshwara Layout, Aavalahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560049 and website escapebycreatomy.com

Villeroy & Boch’s New Audun Collection

Villeroy & Boch, the world’s leading premium brand known for their ceramic and porcelain products, recently introduced some new pieces to its existing Audun range. The brand designed exquisite pieces as an homage to the ceramics that Francois Boch created in Audun-le-Tiche. Featuring copper-engraved designs, the anthracite-hued decor depicts rural life and contrasts it with portrayals of history.

This range of porcelain products is crafted with attention to detail and is visually pleasing for its calming aesthetic because of its high-quality materials.

Available in stores at Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru and online at Ajio Luxe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230503-143002