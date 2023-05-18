The Toronto police Annual Hate Crime Statistical Report for 2022 shows a slight decrease in the total number of hate crime occurrences reported to the Service.

Compared to 2021, the number of reported occurrences decreased approximately 6% from 257 to 242. However, the number of reported hate crimes in 2022 is 74% higher than the pre-pandemic level in 2019, which was approximately 139, and 40% higher than the 10-year average (2013-2022), which is approximately 173 per year.

In 2022, hate crimes targeting members of the Jewish community, Black community, and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Two-Spirit (LGBTQ2S+) communities were the most common types of reported hate crimes. The three most frequently reported criminal offences motivated by hate in 2022 were mischief to property, assault, and uttering threats.

The reports says that although anti-East and South East Asian hate crimes decreased in 2022, the percentage of hate crimes targeting the Asian community remained higher than pre-pandemic levels. Notably, the Asian community were the most frequently victimized group on public transit.

Overall, hate crimes in public transit decreased by 15% in 2022 with 33 reported occurrences. Hate-motivated assaults and mischief-related offences were the two most commonly reported crimes on public transit, representing 45% and 36% of the total offence types.

Toronto police also observed an increase in the number of hate crimes reported at schools (52), however 90% of these hate crimes were non-violent mischief–related offences. Assault-related and uttering threats offences accounted for the remaining 10% of the 52 reported occurrences.

There was also an increase in anti-Ukrainian and anti-Russian hate crimes reported to the Service following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The high number of anti-Ukrainian hate crimes in 22 Division correlates with the high Ukrainian population in the division.

“Hate motivated crimes in our city have lasting impacts on individuals, family, friends, and the many diverse communities we serve across Toronto. Despite seeing a slight drop in reported hate crimes in 2022, we know they continue to be under reported for several reasons, including fear and retaliation,” said Deputy Chief Robert Johnson. “Hate crimes remain a priority for our Service and we will continue to work alongside our communities to break down barriers and foster an atmosphere of trust, as we encourage those impacted by these crimes to report them to police.”