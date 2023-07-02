Grammy winning American heavy metal band Slipknot singer Corey Taylor is well known for his strong vocal dynamics, instantly shifting from melodic vocals to harsh screams and growls.

However, the 49-year old metal veteran has predicted that will not be able to maintain his vocal quality by the time he hits his 50s.

As per Female First, the ‘Duality’ and ‘Psychosocial’ hard rocker told Germany’s Rock Antenne: “As long as I can physically do it, and as long as there are people there to see it, man, I’ll continue to do it. Now, if the quality starts to fail, then I’ll know it’s time to hand it in. And I’ve already thought about it — I’ve already thought about, maybe I’ve got another five years left of physically touring like this. I try to take care of myself. I work out when I can.”

He admitted: “The travel out here (in Europe) is exhausting; the food is horrible; so, it makes it hard to do that. But as long as I can keep at it, that’s at least what I wanna do. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

He added that when the time comes for him to step down as frontman, he will help the band look for a replacement singer.

“This band has always been bigger than the sum of its own parts. And it was hard moving on without Paul (Gray) It was hard moving on when we had to part ways with Joe (Joey Jordison).”

“It’s always been hard when the original nine ceases to be the original nine, but at the same time, the ones who are here are here because we love it, and we’ve always gotten something out of it. I’ve said it since day one — if I didn’t want to do Slipknot, I wouldn’t do it. And I think I’ve proved that. The reason I stick around is because I want to do it.” he said.

“There’s still something in my heart and my soul that needs it. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Obviously, psychotherapy will help me out with that s***. But at the same time, it’s… it’s once in a lifetime, man.”

Slipknot is one of the most popular modern day metal bands. Formed in 1995 in Iowa, they are known well for their horror masks, energy packed shows and heavy songs. The band has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards and won one for ‘Before I Forget’ as well as topped the US Billboard 200, selling over 40 million records worldwide.

