A sloth bear died after being hit by a speeding train passing through the Mailani range of forests in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The carcass of the bear was recovered on the railway track between Mailani and Bankeganj railway station.

The information about the sloth bear was shared by the loco pilot of Mailani Daliganj passenger train who stopped the train and removed the carcass from the track before proceeding further.

Later, the Railway police Force and the Dudhwa officials were informed about the incident.

The carcass was later sent for autopsy and it was found that it was a male sloth bear nearly 10 years old.

A railway official said, “The bear was possibly run over by one of the passenger trains that touch Mailani station during late night hours.”

Field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Lalit Verma said, “The autopsy confirmed that the bear died because of injuries caused during the accident and we have registered a case against the unidentified driver. We will now be probing whether the train was over speeding in the forest area or not. We are also in talks with the railway officials to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.”

