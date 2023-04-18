WORLD

Slovakia suspends grain imports from Ukraine, maintains transit

NewsWire
0
0

The Slovakian government suspended imports of grain and other agricultural commodities from its neighbour Ukraine, but kept transit to third countries open, said interim Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlcan.

The decision was made during the government’s online meeting, after the recent discovery that 1,500 tons of grain imported from Ukraine had potentially been contaminated by pesticides, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ban will be effective as of April 19.

Vlcan said the measure would protect the Slovakian agriculture and food sectors, and especially the health of consumers.

The head of the State Veterinary and Food Administration Jozef Bires said at the briefing that his office was checking all imported food and feed from Ukraine that could have been contaminated.

Vlcan noted that no contaminated flour had been produced at the affected mill, since the 1,500 tonnes of potentially contaminated grain had been immediately locked down.

Aside from concerns over contamination, analysts say that the low price of grain from Ukraine is difficult for Slovakian farmers to compete against.

Ukraine’s two other neighbouring countries, Poland and Hungary, declared a similar ban over the weekend.

This has displeased the European Commission, which reserves the right to determine pan-European business strategies.

20230418-125604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid cases surpass 600 mn: WHO

    Threat of narco-terrorism rise after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

    Indonesia reports 6,208 new Covid cases

    Ukraine extends quarantine till Aug 31