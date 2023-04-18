The Slovakian government suspended imports of grain and other agricultural commodities from its neighbour Ukraine, but kept transit to third countries open, said interim Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlcan.

The decision was made during the government’s online meeting, after the recent discovery that 1,500 tons of grain imported from Ukraine had potentially been contaminated by pesticides, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ban will be effective as of April 19.

Vlcan said the measure would protect the Slovakian agriculture and food sectors, and especially the health of consumers.

The head of the State Veterinary and Food Administration Jozef Bires said at the briefing that his office was checking all imported food and feed from Ukraine that could have been contaminated.

Vlcan noted that no contaminated flour had been produced at the affected mill, since the 1,500 tonnes of potentially contaminated grain had been immediately locked down.

Aside from concerns over contamination, analysts say that the low price of grain from Ukraine is difficult for Slovakian farmers to compete against.

Ukraine’s two other neighbouring countries, Poland and Hungary, declared a similar ban over the weekend.

This has displeased the European Commission, which reserves the right to determine pan-European business strategies.

20230418-125604