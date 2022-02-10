Slovenian PM tests positive for Covid-19

Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa has tested positive for Covid-19.

Jansa on Wednesday said on his Twitter account that self-tests showed that his two sons were Covid-positive on Tuesday, and he tested positive for the infection on Wednesday .

“All classic symptoms. Mild ones for now. Let it stay that way,” he tweeted.

Slovenia’s daily number of Covid-19 cases fell to 5,076 on Tuesday from 11,119 on Monday and the record 24,178 on February 1, the National Institute of Public Health said on Wednesday.

To date, only 57.8 per cent of the country’s 2.1-million population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Xinhua news agency reported.

