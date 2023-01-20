LIFESTYLEWORLD

Slovenia’s average producer prices increase 19.3% in 2022

Producer prices in Slovenia increased by 19.3 per cent in 2022, the highest annual growth in more than 20 years, the country’s statistical office said.

“Compared to a year ago, prices increased in nearly all activities,” the office said on Friday, adding that producer prices rose by 10.6 per cent in 2021.

Prices of products for sale on the domestic market were up 23.3 per cent, while prices of products sold abroad increased by 15.3 per cent, the office said.

Energy prices increased the most, with electricity prices up as much as 101 per cent over the past year. Prices of petroleum products increased by about 44 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The increase in producer prices is reflected in Slovenia’s consumer price inflation, which reached 10.3 per cent year-on-year in December 2022, up from 5.1 per cent in December 2021, the statistical office reported in December 2022.

High inflation prompted wage increase demands by the country’s public sector trade unions, especially after the government in January agreed to increase the wages of doctors and judges.

