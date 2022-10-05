LIFESTYLEWORLD

Slovenia’s unemployed numbers at historic low

NewsWire
0
0

The number of unemployed persons in Slovenia fell to its lowest level since the country’s independence in 1991, the Employment Service of Slovenia reported.

At the end of September, 52,043 people were out of work in the country, 3.5 per cent fewer than in August and 21.3 per cent fewer than in the same month of 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the first nine months of this year, there were on average 57,918 registered unemployed people, which was 24.9 per cent less than in the same period of 2021, the service said on its website on Wednesday.

However, the number of new jobs available in September also fell by 14.1 per cent compared to August and by 2.5 per cent year-on-year. Most new jobs were available for workers in manufacturing and construction, and for cleaners.

Analysts believe that the slowdown of economic growth, which is expected to continue in the coming months due to a general slowdown in the EU amid the global energy crisis, could push the jobless numbers further up.

Slovenia expects economic growth of 5 per cent this year, down from 8.2 per cent in 2021. Its economy is export-oriented and the main export items are cars, car parts, pharmaceuticals and household appliances.

20221006-034203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Photographer Maxim Dondyuk’s project showcases Chernobyl life before nuclear disaster

    Rainy Days: Keep little ones entertained with 5 exciting indoor games

    Everything went according to plan, says Edifice Engineering

    Roll back GST on ‘sarais’ of Golden Temple: Punjab CM