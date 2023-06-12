BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Slowdown continues for India Inc as big-ticket deals disappear

NewsWire
0
0

India Inc recorded 106 deals valuing $4.6 billion last month — a 45 per cent decline in deal volumes and a steep 87 per cent decline in deal values compared to May last year, a report showed on Monday.

The month of May saw only one IPO raising $390 million, compared to eight issues raising $4 billion witnessed in May last year.

Unlike May last year, which saw four multi-billion-dollar deals worth $31.5 billion, the month gone by witnessed an absence of big-ticket transactions, according to Grant Thornton Bharat’s aDealtracker May 2023′ report.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal activity experienced a significant decline, with a 45 per cent decrease in deal volumes and a notable 98 per cent decrease in values compared to May 2022, recording only 22 deals valued at $675 million.

Domestic volumes reached a three-year low with 20 deals, while cross-border activity hit its lowest monthly volumes and values to date.

“We are currently seeing persistent global macro-concerns center around inflationary pressures in the US and eurozone. India is also experiencing a downturn in deal activity compared to past year,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner-Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat.

While there has been an overall decline in the deal activity compared to past years, both M&A and PE volumes have witnessed a gradual month-on-month increase since February.

“In addition, the government’s emphasis on regulatory reforms to enhance the ease of doing business, combined with the country’s robust fundamentals, create a strong foundation for deal-making in India,” Vijetha added.

Despite a 44 per cent decrease in investment volumes and a 45 per cent decline in values, compared to May 2022, private equity (PE) landscape recorded 84 deals raising $3.9 billion in May 2023.

The startup sector continued to dominate deal activity, accounting for 55 per cent of total PE deal volumes.

Among startups, the enterprise application and infrastructure segment saw increased activity, followed by the fintech and retail segments, collectively contributing to 67 per cent of the start-up sector’s volumes, the report noted.

20230612-162805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Royal Enfield starts local assembly unit ops in Thailand

    Spicejet clears all outstanding principal dues of AAI

    AI adoption to add $500 bn to India’s GDP by 2025:...

    US Fed could start tapering asset purchases in mid-Nov or mid-Dec