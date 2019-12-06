Slowdown: Nov YoY exports down, imports fall over 12%

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Domestic and global slowdown along with lower crude oil prices heavily dented India’s external trade as both exports and imports for November showed a downward trend.

Accordingly, November exports were marginally down to $25.98 billion from $26.07 billion reported for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Even on sequential basis, exports were lower than $26.38 billion worth of merchandise that were shipped out in October.

“Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in November 2019 were $19.31 billion, as compared to $18.55 billion in November 2018, exhibiting a positive growth of 4.08 per cent,” the ministry said in a statement.

On the other hand, imports declined by 12.71 per cent to $38.11 billion in November from $43.66 billion reported for the corresponding month of 2018.

“Oil imports in November 2019 were $11.06 billion, which was 18.17 per cent lower in dollar terms, compared to $13.52 billion in November 2018,” the ministry said.

