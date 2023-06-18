SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe cautioned against premature speculation regarding domestic debt optimisation, emphasising that a strategy for optimisation has not yet been finalised.

Speaking to media in Colombo, Semasinghe stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the stability of the banking and financial sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

He urged responsible and diligent discussions on the matter, as premature speculations could potentially undermine market confidence.

Semasinghe highlighted the progress made in engaging with bilateral creditors for debt restructuring efforts.

The state minister expressed optimism that these engagements would lead to favourable agreements that contribute to overall stability.

Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe also reassured the public about the safeguarding of public bank deposits and the stability of the banking system in any reorganisation of domestic debt.

Addressing a public forum, Weerasinghe emphasised that financial sector stability was a key objective of the central bank, and measures would be taken to ensure the protection of public deposits and the overall stability of the banking system.

