INDIA

Slugfest breaks out as K’taka police job aspirants break down, fall at Home Min’s feet

NewsWire
0
0

The incident of Karnataka Police job aspirants breaking down and falling at the feet of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at a public function on Tuesday triggered a political slugfest between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

Hundreds of aspirants for constable’s posts from north Karnataka had come to meet the minister to demand an an increase of job quotas and speedy recruitment to the posts.

The pictures and videos of young men and women job aspirants falling at the feet of the Home Minister, as they broke down and pleaded with him with both hands went viral on social media.

Opposition Congress charged that when job aspirants came pleading for recruitment, Home Minister Jnanendra showed arrogance and negligence.

“Is this the way to behave with the people? This is the response you give for unemployed youth? This arrogance and abstinence will remain only for a few months,” Congress leaders warned, indicating the next Assembly elections are scheduled to be held within six months.

However, Jnanendra has ruled out charges that he behaved arrogantly with job aspirants. “I have listened to the grievances of the job aspirants patiently and responded positively. Arrogance and obstinacy are the characters of Congress leaders,” he said.

20221101-204807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DRS, Covid-19 allowances, Super Over among key changes made ahead of...

    Withdraw increased power charges: BJP to Kejriwal

    In 7 years, 260% spike in arrest in drugs cases: Shah

    Panneerselvam, Palaniswami file nominations for leadership posts