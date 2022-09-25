INDIA

SM Krishna hospitalised with respiratory tract infection

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna was hospitalised on Saturday night after being diagnosed with acute respiratory tract infection.

According to Manipal Hospital authorities, S.M. Krishna who has been put on minimal respiratory support, is in “a cheerful frame of mind”.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister’s health is being treated by a team comprising Dr Satyanarayan Mysore, and Dr Sunil Karanth, hospital authorities said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar is monitoring Krishna’s health status.

S.M. Krishna had led the Congress party to victory in the 1998 Karnataka Assembly elections and served as the Chief Minister of the state from 1999 to 2004. He is also a former Union External Affairs Minister, and had served as Maharashtra Governor during the UPA regime at the Centre.

After a long stint in the Congress, S.M. Krishna joined the BJP in 2017.

20220925-151402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi records 34 fresh Covid cases, no death in two days

    Jindal Global Law School to host Global Law Schools’ Summit with...

    Oil majors gambling on emissions mitigation technologies: Carbon Tracker

    Azam Khan case: SC criticises HCs for making irrelevant remarks in...