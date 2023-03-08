A small aircraft crashed on Wednesday near Lesnovo Airport, some 30 km east of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, killing the pilot, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said.

Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Nikolay Naydenov, told reporters that the aircraft crashed during an aerobatic training at 1:30 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The pilot, who was not wearing a helmet, died of head trauma, Naydenov said, adding that the accident is under investigation.

