Small hiccups don’t define your career: Irfan tells Yusuf

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Veteran Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has told his brother Yusuf — who went unsold at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction — that he is a real match winner and that small hiccups don’t define his career.

Yusuf, who was once regarded as one of the most dynamic all-rounders, couldn’t find any buyer at the IPL auction which took place on Thursday evening in Kolkata.

“Small hiccups doesn’t define your career, you have been outstanding throughout. A real match winner. Love you always Lala,” tweeted Irfan late on Thursday night.

At Thursday’s auctions, Yusuf had his base value set at Rs 1 crore. However, the 37-year-old, who has played 174 IPL matches so far in his career, shockingly went unsold.

Yusuf last played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 and 2019 season, but was later released by the team before this year’s auction. He spent a major part of his IPL career with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) between the years 2011-17 and played a key role in the franchise’s title triumphs in 2012 and 2014.

The right-handed all-rounder has scored a total of 2,241 runs at a strike rate of 142.97. Besides, he has also taken 42 wickets having an economy of 7.40.

