ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Small screen actor from Kerala, 2 others arrested in K’taka for drug peddling

NewsWire
0
2

The Karnataka police have arrested three drug peddlers, including a small screen actor in Kerala, and seized 191 grams of MDMA and 2.80 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 12.50 lakh from them on Friday.

The accused are identified as Siyaz, Mohammad Shahid and Mangal Thodi Jathin. All the accused are from Kerala and accused Shiyaz worked as an actor in Malayalam television.

According to police, the accused sold drugs to students of reputed colleges and elite public here. They ran an inter-state gang and the police have slapped the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 1985 on them.

Gathering inputs, the police have nabbed two accused persons from a place close to NIFT College in Bengaluru and seized Rs 6 lakh worth 101 grams of MDMA and 2.80 kilograms of ganja.

After grilling the two accused, the police have got information on the third accused selling drugs near the service road at Agara Lake. DCP South East C.K. Baba has appreciated the efforts of the policemen for breaking an inter-state drug cartel.

Further investigation is on.

20220923-150001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Geeta Basra announces comeback to films after 6 years

    ‘Blessed to have spent time with him’: Papon remembers Pandit Birju...

    Pooja Batra back with ‘Squad’, actress returns to India after a...

    Halle Berry: I always have something to prove