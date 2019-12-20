Small screen stars have big plans for New Year

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) TV actors like Shraddha Arya, Ishita Ganguly and Gautam Rode will be flying out of Mumbai and bringing in the new year along with their loved ones.

“This New Year, I am taking my family to Sri Lanka. We are going to Colombo for four days and we plan to explore the pristine beaches, beautiful temples and several cool new places around the city,” said “Kundali Bhagya” actress Shraddha.

Actor Nishant Singh Malkani a.k.a Akshat from “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega” plans to celebrate New Year with his family in Delhi. “The city is amazing at this time of the year, with its foggy chilly nights and the bonfires at house parties. Dancing the night away is the plan,” he said.

Actor Paritosh Tripathi will visit a temple. “My New Year 2020 resolution is to get healthier. I have planned many new things in coming year like my second book’s publication and planning for new projects. I don’t go out much for clubbing and partying, but this time I will be celebrating with poems and shayaris with my friends on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

Actress Sangeeta Adhikary shared that every year, she celebrates the New Year’s Eve with her family and friends. “If I get a holiday during new year, me, my husband and our daughter will go for a day picnic somewhere near Mumbai,” she said.

Actress Ishita Ganguly loves to explore new places and food. “I am planning to go out of Mumbai with my family this time. Last year, I had given a surprise to my mother and brother. We all went to Udaipur and explored Rajasthani food,” she said.

Actor Gautam Rode, who plays Abhijeet in Sony SAB’s “Bhakharwadi”, shared that New Year has an interesting ritual attached to it. “My wife Pankuri and I have a New Year date night which we have been following from the day we met. Every New Year, we go on a date night, to the same restaurant and try to get the same table like our first time. This year while I will be doing that. I am also travelling to Jaipur with my family.”

“Jijaji Chhat Per Hain” actress Hiba Nawab usually celebrates New Year with her family, but this time she is flying to Goa. “The year 2019 has been as vibrant as Elaichi (her character) in ‘Jijaji Chhat Per Hain’. We achieved a milestone this year as we completed 500 successful episodes and I would continue to spread joy and laughter through my work in everyone’s life in the coming year,” she said.

Actor Dev Joshi from “Baalveer Returns” enjoys watching the New Year countdown on television with his family. “I have a dream specifically for the New Year that once I would want to be a part of New Year’s Eve countdown in Times Square,” he said.

