‘Small shops’ not viable in current political situation, says JD-U chief

After the resignation of Santosh Suman created a huge political storm in Bihar, JD-U national president Lalan Singh claimed that “small shops are not viable in the current political situation”.

He also admitted that his party wants the merger of Hinduatani Awam Morcha (HAM) into the JD-U.

“We are trying the merger of HAM in JD-U but Jitan Ram Manjhi did not agree to it and Santosh Suman has given resignation from the post of cabinet minister. His resignation was accepted by the Chief Minister,” Singh said.

“… we are assuming that he has left the Mahagathbandhan,” Singh said, adding that the JD-U proposed for the merger as there is no benefit of “running small shops they are running”.

JD-U leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that he has a copy of Suman’s resignation letter, in which Suman cited “personal ground” as the reason for his resignation.

“He is not a minister anymore and not in Mahagathbandhan. If two parties merge together, it will make a stronger party. While the entire country is getting united, he is thinking otherwise,” Chaudhary added.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said: “CM Nitish Kumar has given all the respect to Jitan Ram Manjhi. He had made him the Chief Minister. His son was given the post of cabinet minister…”

