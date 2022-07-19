New Delhi, July 19 (IANSlife) People from small town account for 48 percent of new users and app downloads across the country, reveals travel brand Goibibo. The platform has also seen an increase in users who choose segment-specific features such as Price Lock for flights and go Confirmed ticket for trains, as well as innovative price offerings such as Daily Steal Deals that promise more value and added benefits when booking

Sharing his thoughts on continuing to add more value-based products for the benefit of travellers, Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer at Goibibo shared “We are delighted with the traction that our recent value driven innovations have delivered. Our strong push on innovations in order to ensure that goibibo is positioned as the first port of call for the conscious traveller will continue as we attempt to further consolidate our position as India’s second largest OTA brand.”

Among a slew of industry-first value-based features, the travel platform recently added ammo to its unique ‘Daily Steal Deals,’ which provides customers with deals on a daily basis. With over 2000 steal worthy deals that are refreshed every day, travellers can save up to 50 percent on hotels and flights. This offering has attracted over 700,000 users since its launch earlier this year, making the brand a gathering place for value-seeking travellers.

Similarly, another youth-focused offering from its extensive portfolio, Youth Program, has attracted over 230,000 members as they seek specially curated travel benefits and co-branded offers. As travel accelerates further in the coming months, the brand intends to double down on its efforts to conceptualise and introduce new and innovative youth-focused offerings.

It has also focused on introducing products that promise ease of booking and protection from last-minute travel disruptions. For example, the goConfirmed ticket, which provides train passengers with a 3X refund for an unconfirmed ticket prior to chart preparation, has seen a month-on-month increase in volume. According to records, one out of every four passengers with an unconfirmed ticket chose this option. Furthermore, nearly 30 percent of passengers who are offered a 3X refund for an unconfirmed train ticket choose a flight or cab against their booking, 45 percent choose an upgrade in train class, and 25%-30% choose an AC bus. Goibibo continues to deliver on its promise of making travel easier for its users by offering goConfirmed tickets and other convenience-based offerings.

