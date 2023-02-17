INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Smart City’ project a Rs 1K cr scam, says Goa Cong

NewsWire
0
0

Alleging that the ‘Smart City’ project in the capital city is a scam of Rs 1,000 crore, the Goa unit of Congress on Friday ‘warned’ the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to face the music if the citizens and tourists meet with accidents.

Following the fourth accident in the city where a truck laden with pipes plunged into a dug-up road, on Thursday night, Congress leaders led by Elvis Gomes surrounded the ‘Smart City’ office and raised 50 questions regarding the work going on at a snail’s pace.

Congress leaders Amarnath Panjikar, Janardhan Bhandari, Varad Mardolkar and others were present on the occasion.

“No responsible officer is present in this office. We have learnt that they never visit the office. Hence, people are suffering due to the slow progress of work. This is nothing but a scam of Rs 1,000 crore. The BJP is smartly looting money out of the smart city project,” Elvis Gomes said.

He said instead of giving free space to the public moving in the city, the contractors engaged in the work are troubling people by not using any safety measures.

“We have raised 50 questions in this regard. We want answers to these questions. Seems the government is in the Carnival mood and hence have turned Nelson’s eye on the issue which is giving pain to the public,” Gomes said.

“It was a guideline by the Central government to involve everyone. It should be a citizen-centric mission. But no information is given about this project. Even the website is defunct,” he said.

“This is a major scam. We will take appropriate steps if the work is not done in the proper way,” he warned.

Amarnath Panajikar said that instead of organising study tour for Goa MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to study the Smart City Project, they should first come and see the situation of Panaji city.

“Accidents are taking place while the work is going on. But the government is not bothered of it,” Panjikar said.

“The BJP government has become ‘extra smart’ to loot the exchequer of the state. We want transparency in this work. We want to know the quality of work. There should be safety while working on this project. But nothing has been done,” he said.

Janardhan Bhandari said that people and tourists are suffering due to the ongoing work which has been taking place for the last many years. “BJP is trying to loot money by doing sub-standard work,” he said.

Varad Mardolkar said that it is dangerous to even walk in Panaji city. “We will take steps to expose the scam that took place in this smart city project,” he said.

He said that Congress will file a criminal case against the “concerned persons” in this regard.

20230217-234402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Politicians slam Maharashtra governor for comments on Shivaji’s guru

    JJIT Fintech powering Indian cooperative banks on their cloud journey

    One arrested in Faridabad DPS student suicide case

    Mukesh-Nita Ambani scion Anant gets engaged with Radhika Merchant