SCI-TECHWORLD

Smart dog collar to track heart activity

NewsWire
0
0

French consumer electronics company Invoxia has unveiled a smart dog collar at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which can track the heart activity of aAdog.

The collar comes with an “advanced heart tracking technology on par with human electrocardiograms”, reports AppleInsider.

It can detect and monitor a dog’s breathing and heartbeat using sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to give a 360-degree picture of the dog’s health and well-being.

The collar was developed with the assistance of Veterinary specialists.

It measures movement, respiration and heart rates using miniature radar sensors, accelerometers and edge AI within the collar, which would be impossible to record without uncomfortable electrodes.

Moreover, it gives a 2D visual representation of a dog’s cardio-pulmonary system through continuous measurements, by using a proprietary technology called Heartprint.

“The Smart Dog Collar will be available in quarter three of 2023 for $149, with data subscriptions starting from $8.25 per month,” the report said.

20230104-152406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft to test new experimental Windows 11 features

    NASA-Boeing Starliner delayed till mid-2022, probe into faulty valves continues

    Tesla owner blows up his car over $22k battery replacement: Report

    iPhone, iPad users to soon get PiP mode on Youtube