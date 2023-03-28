HEALTHWORLD

Smart glasses help UK hospital to cut waiting time for heart surgery

NewsWire
0
0

In a revolutionary procedure, health workers at a hospital in the UK are using smart glasses to help speed up the time for heart surgery.

The glasses enable heart staff at the Essex Cardiothoracic Centre (CTC) at Basildon Hospital to receive real-time advice from anywhere in the world as they share a live feed from the operating theatre through a high-resolution camera on the smart glasses.

Known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), the procedure involves inserting a new valve via a blood vessel in the leg, that is then guided towards the beating heart by the cardiologist where they can then replace the diseased valve.

Using the smart glasses, the staff can be remotely guided by an expert from anywhere in the world, helping save time for patients and staff.

“This new innovative equipment allows us to be more independent and to carry out more procedures, and means we can treat patients more quickly as we don’t need a specialist to come to the hospital,” said Dr Rohan Jagathesan, Medical Director at the Essex CTC, in a statement.

“We can also use the smart glasses to train our staff during a simulated procedure and further develop their skills, helping to improve the service we give to our patients,” he added.

According to cardiologist Dr Christopher Cook, the glasses also allow experts to supervise multiple procedures simultaneously in different locations.

“We can have complete independence in listing as many patients as possible,” he was quoted as saying to the BBC.

“What we’ve done is thought about innovative technological solutions to allow us to do this without a human being present in our hospital,” he said.

20230328-153803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    29 more turn positive for Omicron in Kerala, tally rises to...

    Chile to offer annual Covid vax to groups at risk

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 195 mn

    4 more Omicron cases in Odisha, tally reaches 8