New Delhi, May 25 (IANSlife) India has recently seen a huge increase in the adoption of smart homes. There are now options for everyone wishing to improve their living environment thanks to the abundance of smart home gadgets on the market. Homeowners can find smart home solutions that streamline how they connect with technology in the house, from simple IoT gadgets to more complex wired setups.

A few people may not be familiar with smart home technology. The time has come to increase your knowledge. The term “smart home technology” describes gadgets and products that add automation to household settings. By employing a central smart hub or programming them to completely automate activities, users of smart home goods can operate them remotely from their smartphones.

Smart home technology is often discussed alongside the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT is the technology behind new products that connect to the internet, allowing you to create a home network of controllable devices.

Five Reasons To Opt For Smart Home Technology

Comfort and convenience

Energy efficiency

Safety and security

Flexibility and customization

Home management insights

A smart home allows homeowners to control appliances, thermostats, lights, and other devices remotely using a smartphone or tablet through an internet connection. Smart homes can be set up through wireless or hardwired systems. Smart home technology provides homeowners with convenience and cost savings. Its objective is to improve the quality of life and convenience in the home, as well as residents’ safety and security.

A smart home offers some real practical advantages with the potential to transform your life. Here are some benefits of a smart home:

Keep your home safe with smart locks. Replace your current front-door lock with a smart lock to lock and unlock your door remotely, check to make sure you locked the door after you’ve already left, and keep a record of who has come and gone.

Monitor your home with smart security alerts. A multitude of smart home devices can alert you to safety or security issues remotely. Get alerts no matter where you are for leaks, for leaving the garage door open, for smoke, for when someone rings your doorbell, or for if you left something plugged in that really should have been turned off before you left the house.

Manage your home temperature and save energy with a smart thermostat. A smart thermostat can learn your habits and automatically adjust the temperature based on your unique schedule. It also lets you manually and remotely adjust temperatures through an app.

Delegate tasks through a smart assistant. A virtual assistant-think Google Home or Amazon Echo-allows you to use voice commands to do things such as turn on music, search the Web and control your household smart devices.

Streamline your chores with smart appliances. Smart TVs, dishwashers, refrigerators, and washers and dryers all allow remote access and control, and can alert you to information that’s relevant to each appliance. For example, your washing machine can detect when energy consumption is the lowest in your area and turn on during that time, or your refrigerator can scan your groceries, letting you know when the eggs are about to expire or how much milk you have left!

Control your home lighting with smart light bulbs. Smart lights allow you to control the lighting in every room of your house from your mobile device. Did your seven-year-old forget to turn off the lights in the kitchen? You can do it on the way to school right from your phone. Or configure your lights to turn on and off at set times, and never worry again if someone forgot to turn off the lights before you leave for the day.

If you are eager to know more about the new world of smart home technology. The right place is the Smart Home Expo, India’s largest comprehensive trade show and conference that showcases Smart Home Technology from across the globe. Over 200+ brands take part every year to demonstrate game-changing Smart Home Technology, Home Automation, Audio-Video, Consumer Electronics, Lighting and exciting technologies. Some of the participating brands are Havells, Hogar, Panasonic, Polycab, Lutron, Osum, Smato, RTI, BenQ, Cavitak, Legrand, LG, Yale, InVAC, Marantz, Philips, TATA Home, GM, Gallo Acoustic, SONOS, Hybec, Cinebels, Casambi to name a few. The Knowledge Partners for this event are IALD, CEDIA, INBAC and Technology Partner KNX.

(Sandeep Singh, Director, Smart Home EXPO)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230525-130202