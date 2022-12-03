SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Smith captains Australia in Test against West Indies as Cummins suffers mild quad soreness

NewsWire
0
0

Australia batter Steve Smith has stepped in to captain the side in their ongoing first Test against the West Indies at Perth after regular skipper Pat Cummins did not take the field due to mild quad soreness.

Cummins had claimed 3/34 from 20.2 overs in the first innings of the match, and also reached 200 Test wickets. For the fourth innings of the match, where Australia have set West Indies a target of 498, he was replaced by substitute fielder Scott Boland for the afternoon session on day four.

“Pat Cummins is experiencing some mild right sided quadricep soreness. “He will continue to be monitored by team medical staff and his availability to bowl in the second innings will be assessed on an ongoing basis,” said Cricket Australia in a statement on Saturday.

Smith had captained Australia during last summer’s Ashes Test against England in Adelaide, when Cummins was ruled out of the match after being deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 positive testing person at a restaurant.

Cummins’ absence also leaves Australia without one of their strike bowlers in their experienced bowling line-up as they are hunt in hunt for the ten West Indies wickets to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

It also means that Australia have to rejig their bowling plans. Fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green may be required to contribute more with the ball while part-time spin of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head may be needed too.

20221203-125603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson likely to miss entire Tri-series...

    Bairstow wants to play all formats of the game for ‘as...

    Rest of India beat Saurashtra by eight wickets to win Irani...

    If Pant plays more than 100 Tests, his name will be...