Smith enjoys backyard cricket, thanks friend for ‘batting tips’

Sydney, July 12 (IANS) With no cricket around, prolific Australian batter Steve Smith on Sunday enjoyed some backyard cricket with his friends.

“Thanks for the batting tips today @zocobodypro in return I’ll help you work on those calves. Stop skipping leg day mate! #backyardcricket,” Smith said in an Instagram post with a photo of him having a light moment with his friends in his backyard.

Smith has been making the most of this period of lull caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the former Australian captain was seen spending quality time with friends in another social media post.

“Quality time with a few good men #farmlife,” Smith had posted on Instagram with a photo of him in the company of four others in the garden.

He had recently posted about him hitting the nets for the first time in three months.

The coronavirus pandemic had brought the world to a standstill since March with all outdoor activity severely limited in almost every part of the globe. Cricket was halted since mid-March due to the deadly virus with the Indian Premier League also being postponed.

Australia are currently scheduled to play their first Test of the revamped FTP in November, against Afghanistan. It will be followed by the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in December-January

Smith has been a vital cog in Australia’s wheel, especially in red-ball cricket where he is the No.1 batsman in the world at the moment.

–IANS

