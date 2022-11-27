INDIA

Smog envelops Delhi, AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi was enveloped with a layer of smog on Sunday morning and the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital continued to be in “very poor category” at 315.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the environment was recorded at 315 and 210 under “very poor” and “poor category” respectively.

As per the SAFAR forecast, the city’s air quality will further deteriorate with AQI escalating to 326 in the “very poor category” on Monday.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

However, the AQI of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of NOIDA also remained into the “very poor category” at 345 with PM 2.5 concentration at 345 and the PM 10 concentration at 207 under “very poor” and “poor category” respectively.

While Gurugram’s overall air quality also deteriorated further to the “very poor category” with AQI at 319. The PM 2.5 concentration was recorded at 319 and the PM 10 concentration at 191, both under “very poor” and “moderate category”.

20221127-115405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd T20I: Bumrah is fit, Bhuvi still very difficult to pick...

    IYC activists protest fuel hike, seek resignation of Petroleum Minister

    Nawab Malik pleas HC to quash money laundering case against him

    Naga panel lauds NNPG, Rio-led regime inches ahead towards solution