INDIA

Smog Tower near Connaught Place evokes mixed reaction from locals

NewsWire
0
0

Amid concerns on the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government has said that “Smog Tower” installed in several places in the national capital has the capacity to reduce air pollution by 70-80 per cent up to 50 meters, and by 15-20 per cent up to 300 meters.

In fact, the government’s claim has not been backed in toto by the people residing in areas where the smog towers have been installed.

When IANS tried to seek people’s feedback from the people living in the houses close to the Smog Tower that is installed near Connaught Place, even as they submitted that they feel that there has been a reduction in air pollution, questions were also raised on its operation for a limited duration.

Raj Kumar, the president of the RWA Central Government Employees Residential Welfare Committee, told IANS: “I notice that it is not in operation most of the times. I cannot say much on technical grounds how much it is benefiting because I do not know how accurate its figures are on the digital screen above. But when the Smog Tower is on, we see an improvement in the air quality.”

Nidhi, vice-president of RWA, said: “When the smog tower is in operation, the air quality in my area is fine. If I go somewhere else I feel the air quality is getting worse.

“However, before Diwali, I had rarely seen this tower functioning. Also, I remember that last year when stubble burning cases had increased, the air quality in my area was much better than elsewhere. The smog tower was then functioning continuously,” she added.

Another resident, Satendra, said: “We have benefited from the Smog Tower… it operates without making much noise. It does not remain in operation 24 hours though.”

A few days ago, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had also inspected the Smog Tower built near Connaught Place last year.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Smog Towers were installed in Delhi last year.

The pilot project of Smog Tower was started in October last year for two years duration. The team of IIT Mumbai and IIT Delhi and DPCC are monitoring it.

20221027-235801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday

    Win against injustice and arrogance: Rahul on repeal of farm laws

    ‘Big Tech won’: Manish Tewari on withdrawal of data protection bill

    As challenges arise from within Hemant Soren’s family, year ahead to...