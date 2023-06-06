Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the GTA and most of Ontario warning of the possibility of poor air quality caused by the surrounding forest fires

“High levels of air pollution are possible due to smoke from forest fires,” the national weather agency said. “Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario may result in deteriorated air quality through most of this week.”

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the statement advised.

As wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations, Environment Canada warned adding that precautions must be taken to reduce exposure to the smoke.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada says that if one must spend time outdoors, wearing a well-fitted respirator type mask (such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce exposure to the fine particles in smoke which pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.

The national weather agency has also recommended checking on neighbours and people in the community who may be more susceptible to smoke.