INDIA

Smoke in Vivek Express: Panicked passengers deboard train

NewsWire
0
0

Panic gripped passengers of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express after detecting smoke in the train near Brahmapur railway station.

As soon as the train stopped mid-way, the passengers immediately deboarded the train. The train stopped there for nearly 30 minutes and resumed service following minor repair of the wagons, sources said.

The smoke was detected in the S-10 coach of the express due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach. The sack has been removed and the train started rolling after a halt for 15-30 minutes, a railway official said.

The train reached at Brahmapur station at 1.55 p.m. and from Brahmapur RPF escort accompanied the train for observation, the official informed.

2023071137513

