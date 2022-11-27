INDIALIFESTYLE

Smoke on Duronto Express in Andhra triggers panic

NewsWire
0
0

Smoke in one of the coaches of Duronto Express near a railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Sunday sent panic among passengers. However, there were no casualties.

The smoke was noticed in one of the coaches of Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal-Howrah Duronto Express when it was approaching Kuppam Railway Station. As soon as the train was stopped, some passengers deboarded in panic.

However, South Western Railway (SWR) has clarified that there was no fire on the train and the smoke was due to friction of the brake block.

“On train no 12246, Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal-Howrah Duronto Express while approaching Kuppam Station, Chittoor Dist (Bengaluru division/SWR), the Train Manager (Guard) noticed smoke coming in from one of the coaches at about 12.50 p.m.,” SWR said in a statement.

“As per standard SOP, the train was stopped and checked by the train crew. It was found that there has been a brake binding and smoke had come due to friction of the brake block in coach SE LWSCN 193669/S9,” it added

The railway officials said the train crew attended it immediately and the train resumed its journey at 1.33 p.m.

“There has been no injury/casualty to any passenger,” they said.

20221127-171804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    British Council’s ‘India/UK Together Season of Culture’ to boost artistic collaboration...

    Exiled Tibetans ask China to resume dialogue

    Sana Khan feels lucky to be cast opposite Sharad Malhotra in...

    Gurugram housing society residents given 3 options