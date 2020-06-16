Trending now

Spain’s COVID-19 deaths remain unchanged for 9th…

‘US economy well short of pre-pandemic level…

France reports 111 new COVID-19 deaths

Jimmy Kimmel to return as Emmy emcee…

Smoking can be triggered by loneliness, recent…

US dollar climbs amid upbeat retail sales…

Ontario will NOT make it compulsory to…

Karnataka BJP shortlists 4 names for Council…

Cardi B shows off red-hot hairstyle while…

Toilet flushing can spread coronavirus faster in…

Canindia News
HEALTH LIFESTYLE WORLD

Smoking can be triggered by loneliness, recent study suggests

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE016

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Bristol have found evidence on the link between prolonged experience of loneliness and smoking.

The study that applied a novel research method — Mendelian randomisation — using genetics and survey data from hundreds of people, was published in the journal Addiction where they found that loneliness could likely increase smoking.

“This method has never been applied to this question before and so the results are novel, but also tentative,” Dr Robyn Wootton, co-lead author, said in a statement.
Possible explanation for the link between smoking and loneliness include cigarette being a source of comfort or alleviator of anxiety or providing a familiar activity that can fill long time periods.

Again, smoking has been suggested to increase people’s loneliness with nicotine interfering with the dopamine in the brain.
The study found evidence to suggest being lonelier increases the likelihood of starting smoking, and the number of cigarettes smoked per day, while decreasing the likelihood of successfully quitting.

“If lonely people are more likely to start smoking and find it harder to quit, they are more likely to suffer the harm caused by smoking,” Deborah Arnott, chief executive of the UK public health charity Action of Smoking & Health (ASH), said in a statement.

The researchers also investigated the relationship between loneliness and alcohol use and abuse but found no clear evidence for a casual relationship in this scenario.

Related posts

Russian air strikes kill 30 militant after jet downed

CanIndia New Wire Service

Another Trump-Kim meeting is a possibility:White House

CanIndia New Wire Service

Trump holds off calling border emergency

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.