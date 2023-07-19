INDIA

Smriti Irani dubs video showing 2 women paraded naked in Manipur as ‘downright inhuman’

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, on Wednesday termed the horrific video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur as “downright inhuman”.

She also spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and said that the latter has assured her that no effort will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Her remarks came after a horrific video showing two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur was widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4, and demanded stern actions against the perpetrators.

In a tweet, Irani said, “The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N. Biren Singh who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Meanwhile, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his silence has led to anarchy in Manipur.

The Congress has said that it will raise the issue of Manipur violence in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament starting Thursday.

2023071942062

