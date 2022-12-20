INDIA

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday hailed the Narendra Modi-led government for its contributions to India’s recent success in sports.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said that the BJP-led central government’s initiatives helped the athletes shine at the international level.

While speaking to the media, she said, “Due to this support of the Centre, you saw India’s performance during the Olympics when India won its first gold medal in athletics. Even in Paralympics, the 19 medals indicate that even our specially abled youth can bring laurels to the country through their talent”.

“Nation saw how the Women’s Hockey team brought laurels once again. By establishing over 1000 Khelo India centres nationwide, the PM has contributed to taking forward sporting skills. With TOPS, over 300 sportspersons availing benefits of Rs 5 lakh annually for next 8 yrs”, she added.

The Indian women’s hockey team won the FIH Nations cup by defeating Spain 1-0 in the final. They also booked a birth for the 2023-24 FIH Pro League which will serve as perfect preparation for the 2024 Olympics.

