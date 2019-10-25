Smriti Irani lashes out at Priyanka Gandhi

Amethi, Oct 30 (IANS) Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday.

The minister took to Twitter on Wednesday saying, “Those whose family is accused of grabbing the land of the farmers, should not advise the state government and the administration of Amethi.”

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi took to the micro-blogging site over the death of a person in police custody saying, “UP Police is merciful to the criminals but is expert in troubling the citizens.”

Priyanka also mentioned the incidents of Pratapgarh and Hapur and said that the BJP government is turning a blind eye to the incident.

Responding to the tweets of Priyanka Gandhi, Irani said, “I would only like to say that those whose government was functioning on the basis of Gundaraj are now taking a gibe at Yogi government. Those whose family members are accused of embezzlement and grabbing the land of the farmers should not give advice.”

The Union Minister, who reached her constituency on a two-day visit, said, “I am sure that the government will bring justice to the family of the victim. The people who have grabbed the land of the farmers of Amethi should return the land rather than giving advice to the Amethi administration and the government. I have been requesting this for the last five years but the person who gave this statement recently is turning a deaf ear to it.”

Irani met the traders of Jagdishpur and Kamrauli Industrial Area at the BHEL guest house after which she met the people of the organisation and discussed about the government schemes and the problems of the area.

–IANS

hindi-rt/bg