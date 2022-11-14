ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Smriti Kalra joins the cast of ‘Kaagaz 2’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Smriti Kalra, who is geared up for her upcoming film ‘Kaagaz 2’ shared how she bagged her role in it and the experience of it.

Directed by V.K. Prakash, the film is a sequel to the 2021 film ‘Kaagaz’. It features Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

Smriti said: “I auditioned for the lead in ‘Kaagaz 2’ and I insisted that I give an audition, because with every audition you get to play a new character, regardless of whether you get the role or not. And by playing different characters you are just sharpening your acting skills.”

“So I auditioned and the moment I auditioned for it, I just knew that “Yeh main hi karungi”(Only I will do it). The director and the producer really loved my performance and as soon as they saw the audition and met me, they locked me in for the role.”

Smriti has acted in several shows including ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’, ‘Suvreen Guggal’, ’12/24 Karol Bagh’ and she made her film debut with ‘Cash’.

The movie is a story of a man who is declared dead on paper and he fights with the law and society to prove his existence.

Sharing how her role is going to be different, she said: “I am playing the role of a modern girl. She vocalises her thoughts in the right way. A part of me definitely relates with the role I play in ‘Kaagaz 2’.”

20221114-164804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Nimrit breaks down in tears after fight with...

    Telly theory: Saas, Bahu and new twists

    Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures to produce its first Gujarati film

    Actress Aditi Balan begins learning pottery