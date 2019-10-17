Smriti meets nonagenarian voter, urges people to vote

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was in Mumbai to caste her vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, met a 93-year-old ex-army man and had a warm interaction with him.

The veteran army man was also there to caste his vote.

Irani made friends with him and listened to him patiently. She then turned to the media and said, “Khanna ji is the hero for today. He served in army and is an inspiration for the people who are still sitting at their homes. When he can vote at 93, who is stopping you?”

The nonagenarian praised Irani for the works done by her and invited her to his home. The minister in response promised to visit his home as she left for Amethi.

