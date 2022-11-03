INDIA

Smuggled from Myanmar, foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 2.47 cr seized in Mizoram

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Rifles and Customs officials in a joint operation seized 190 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore from eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district, a hotspot of illegal trade from Myanmar.

Officials on Thursday said that the para-military troopers of 23 Sector accompanied by Assam Rifles officials recovered the foreign origin cigarettes on Wednesday night from an abandoned place at New Zotlang of Champhai district, adjoining Myanmar. The seized items were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai to undertake further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of drugs and foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The Mizoram-based International Trade Initiative Forum (ITIF) recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mizoram Governor to resume trade with Myanmar through the Zokhawthar border point.

ITIF President P.C. Lawmkunga, a retired IAS officer, who served as Manipur’s Chief Secretary, told IANS that “in the absence of the formal and regular official border trade between India and Myanmar, not only smuggling and illegal trade is going on unchecked but the government is losing crores of rupees in revenue.”

20221103-174804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t use harsh words while reacting to criticism: OPS to supporters

    Developing your own personal fashion style

    Cong protest: Police advises people to avoid some roads

    2 ITBP personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh