The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday seized a sizable amount of gold biscuits at the Guwahati railway station, officials said.

The market value of the seized gold is around Rs 3 crore, a GRP officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the GRP personnel conducted a raid at the Paltan Bazar railway station, where they seized 20 gold biscuits wighing 3.20 kg from inside the Rajdhani Express and detained one person in connection with the seizure, who has been identified as Sharif Alam.

The gold biscuits were being smuggled from Manipur to the national capital via Guwahati.

On Tuesday, 320 gm gold was seized by the railway police from the same railway station. The police arrested a person named Sampat Rao in connection with the seizure, who was allegedly taking the smuggled gold from Agartala toDelhi.

20230308-190602