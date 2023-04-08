INDIA

Smuggled wildlife products worth Rs 37 cr seized in Bengal’s Siliguri corridor in last 1 yr

NewsWire
0
0

Smuggled wildlife products, including forest trees, worth Rs 37 crore were seized by different agencies from the Siliguri corridor of West Bengal during the last one-year, as per statistics of the state forest department.

In terms of the value of products seized during the one year, the maximum was from smuggled forest trees, which accounted for Rs 13 crore.

Besides forest trees, the other smuggled wildlife products seized include, pangolins, pangolin-skin, tiger and leopard cubs, tiger and bear skins, porcupine, rare species of geckos, snake venom, elephant tusks and rhinoceroses’ horns among others. The majority of the seizures have been in areas coming under Belakoba range under Baikunthapur forest division.

Admitting that rising instances of wildlife products smuggling have become a cause of concern for his department, state forest minster Jyotipriyo Mullick on Saturday said that the state government has decided to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to counter this menace.

“As an immediate step, 400 forest guards guarding the jungle in this corridor will be equipped with motorcycles for the purpose of better patrolling within the forest stretches. At the same time, the range offices there will be equipped with specially-equipped four-wheelers to counter and combat the wildlife product smugglers,” Mullick said.

According to him, wildlife and wood smugglers from neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar as well as from the northeastern states are active in importing these smuggled products through this Siliguri-Alipurduar corridor and then smuggle them to different parts of the country.

“So, the state forest department staff have increased the vigil in the region especially in the Belakoba range. Not a single vehicle coming from across the borders is spared, they are allowed to go only after thorough checking,” he added.

20230408-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Six feared trapped after tunnel along Jammu-Srinagar highway collapses

    Labourer assaulted to death in Bihar

    Cops deny claims of Al Qaeda outfit planting IED in Delhi

    India’s Marico acquires Vietnamese Beauty X Corp for Rs 172 cr