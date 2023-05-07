A drug smuggler has been arrested in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province with 100 kg of illicit drugs discovered in his possession, an official with Border Security Force said on Sunday.

The drugs included 50 kg of opium poppy, according to official Mohammad Akram, adding that the alleged smuggler was attempting to take the contraband out of the province but police identified and arrested him in Cha Ab district on Saturday.

In similar operations, the security forces discovered 2,850 kg of hashish in the southern Uruzgan province last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government banned the cultivation of illegal crops, including poppy, their processing to drugs and drug trafficking in April last year.

20230507-165203