INDIAWORLD

Smuggler arrested in Afghanistan with 100 kg drugs

NewsWire
0
0

A drug smuggler has been arrested in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province with 100 kg of illicit drugs discovered in his possession, an official with Border Security Force said on Sunday.

The drugs included 50 kg of opium poppy, according to official Mohammad Akram, adding that the alleged smuggler was attempting to take the contraband out of the province but police identified and arrested him in Cha Ab district on Saturday.

In similar operations, the security forces discovered 2,850 kg of hashish in the southern Uruzgan province last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government banned the cultivation of illegal crops, including poppy, their processing to drugs and drug trafficking in April last year.

20230507-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DIY winter skin care routine for uneven, dry skin

    Clean Energy: Govt takes initiative for 100 mn ton coal gasification...

    Delhi HC dismisses journalist Raghav Bahl’s plea in ED’s money laundering...

    UP doctor donates Rs 600 cr worth property to govt