Snake bite cases on rise as rains batter Eastern UP

An increase in snake bite cases has become a cause for concern in eastern Uttar Pradesh districts that are witnessing a fresh spell of rains.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the health department to make all possible arrangements to keep a check on snake bite cases and ensure availability of anti-snake venom at all the primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs).

Chandauli, one of the flood-affected districts of eastern UP, tops the list with over 65 snake bite cases in the current season.

Chandauli chief medical officer Dr Y.K. Rai, said, “Snake bites cases in Chandauli are in abundance. We have distributed anti-snake venom at all the PHCs and CHCs in order to cater to the snake bite cases.”

Rai said an awareness drive was also launched to help keep people safe at the time of floods.

“We are telling them not to venture out all alone, always carry a stick and torch and, in case of snake bite, do not panic, but rush to the nearby PHC or CHC. We have made the anti-snake venom available in abundance,” said Rai.

He said the people were also told not to fall prey to quacks.

Ghazipur, another flood-affected district has also reported nearly 50 snake bite cases.

Azamgarh, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Varanasi have also reported several cases of snake bite.

“Cases of snake bite increase in the flood-affected areas. The snakes come out of their habitat and come into conflict with humans. As a result, the snake bite cases spikes during or post flood phase,” said an official with the relief commissioner’s office.

20221006-150003

