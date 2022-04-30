April is set to be one of the hottest summer months in India this year and as temperatures soar, the National Capital Region (NCR) is experiencing a rise in snake sightings because the oppressive heat has forced the reptiles to venture out of their natural habitat in search of cooler places.

As many as five venomous snakes were rescued from Delhi-NCR this week itself, as multiple sightings of snakes, including venomous Cobras and Common Kraits, have been keeping the rapid response unit Wildlife SOS on its toes.

Earlier this week, the unit was called in for an urgent rescue of a Common Krait found in a warden’s flat at Mahi Mandavi hostel at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The highly venomous snake was spotted by a professor as it was slithering along the main door of his residence. Shocked by the sight, he immediately contacted Wildlife SOS’ 24×7 helpline.

A two-member team of trained snake rescuers was immediately sent at the location with necessary rescue equipment and the snake was carefully extricated and transferred to a transportation carrier.

In another instance, a 5-foot-long Indian Cobra was rescued from a farmhouse in Garhi Harsaru, Sector 99, Gurugram. Another Indian Cobra was also found at BPTP Park Prime, Sector 66, Gurugram. The snake had made its way inside the ground floor lobby in search of respite from the glaring sun.

This was followed by a call from an employee at a factory in Mundka in west Delhi where a five-foot-long Cobra was carefully extricated from the factory premises.

A late night rescue call on Friday took the Wildlife SOS unit to a house in Chanchal Park, Najafgarh-Nangloi Extension in southwest Delhi, where a Cobra was found slithering around the balcony.

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director, Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Snakes require external sources to regulate their body. Thus, during summer, they venture out in search of cooler places. When encountered with a snake, one must remain calm and immediately contact professionals to help with extrication.”

