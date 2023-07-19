Delhi’s Forest and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that the Forest Department has been instructed to set up a rapid response team to address the concerns regarding snakes emerging from homes along the banks of Yamuna once the floodwaters recede.

The move came after snakes were spotted near the flood relief camps after which the Forest Department issued a helpline number — 1800118600 — for public assistance.

“Humans and other living things are in danger due to the water crisis. Due to their constant presence in water, snakes are also experiencing problems and are looking for a safe haven. They are going inside the homes in such a situation.

“In addition, there have been reports of snakes being spotted close to the relief camps on the banks of Yamuna, for which the forest department has been directed to take immediate action. Guidelines for forming a rapid response team have been given,” Gopal Rai said.

Rai added, “Common people have to face a lot of problems due to snakes entering the houses. To get rid of the problem, the Forest Department has started a free helpline service. On the complaints made through the helpline, experts will be sent to the concerned places.”

